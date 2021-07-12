checkAd

BARK Bolsters Management Team With Proven Leaders to Advance Long-Term Goals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omni-channel brand for dogs, today announced that it has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of three highly experienced executives who are proven leaders in their respective fields as the Company continues to expand following its recent public listing.

  • Nari Sitaraman, who brings over 20 years of retail and consulting experience across technology strategy, engineering, and product management, has joined BARK as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he is responsible for advancing BARK’s technology and data driven culture and continuing to innovate and personalize the digital customer experience for dog parents.
  • Kristi Robinson, who brings over 15 years of experience in human resources and talent acquisition, has joined BARK as Vice President of Talent & Diversity. In this role, she is responsible for designing and implementing the Company’s talent selection strategy. She will be focused on optimizing organizational culture, aligning BARK’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals with business outcomes, and increasing external employer brand awareness.
  • Michael Mougias, who brings over a decade of public company experience spanning investor relations, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), and corporate development, has joined BARK as Vice President of Investor Relations. In this role, he is responsible for designing and implementing the Company’s investor relations strategy, focused on enhancing communication efforts, creating a comprehensive investor targeting and marketing plan, and increasing sell-side engagement.

Manish Joneja, Chief Executive Officer of BARK, said, “The additions of Nari, Kristi, and Mike reflect BARK’s ongoing growth and momentum, and our ability to attract professionals of their caliber is a testament to our distinct competitive position and culture. Nari is a seasoned technology expert who has leveraged data to drive improved business performance throughout his career. Kristi’s proven track record of building strong, diverse teams will be instrumental in continuing to enhance our deep bench of talent while ensuring an equitable and empowering work environment, while Mike possesses significant experience developing successful investor relations programs for publicly traded companies. We welcome the latest members of the BARK pack as we continue to build a best-in-class organization dedicated to the health and happiness of dogs everywhere.”

Seite 1 von 3
The Original BARK Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BARK Bolsters Management Team With Proven Leaders to Advance Long-Term Goals The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omni-channel brand for dogs, today announced that it has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of three highly experienced executives who are proven …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:54 Uhr3 todsichere Wachstumsaktien, die zum Mond fliegen können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.06.215 Wachstumsaktien, die ich in den letzten 2 Monaten gekauft habe
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.06.21BARK Announces Participation in the Wells Fargo Virtual 'Bricks to Clicks' Digital Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten