BARK Bolsters Management Team With Proven Leaders to Advance Long-Term Goals

The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omni-channel brand for dogs, today announced that it has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of three highly experienced executives who are proven leaders in their respective fields as the Company continues to expand following its recent public listing.

Kristi Robinson, who brings over 15 years of experience in human resources and talent acquisition, has joined BARK as Vice President of Talent & Diversity. In this role, she is responsible for designing and implementing the Company's talent selection strategy. She will be focused on optimizing organizational culture, aligning BARK's diversity, equity and inclusion goals with business outcomes, and increasing external employer brand awareness.

, who brings over 15 years of experience in human resources and talent acquisition, has joined BARK as Vice President of Talent & Diversity. In this role, she is responsible for designing and implementing the Company’s talent selection strategy. She will be focused on optimizing organizational culture, aligning BARK’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals with business outcomes, and increasing external employer brand awareness. Michael Mougias, who brings over a decade of public company experience spanning investor relations, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), and corporate development, has joined BARK as Vice President of Investor Relations. In this role, he is responsible for designing and implementing the Company’s investor relations strategy, focused on enhancing communication efforts, creating a comprehensive investor targeting and marketing plan, and increasing sell-side engagement.

Manish Joneja, Chief Executive Officer of BARK, said, “The additions of Nari, Kristi, and Mike reflect BARK’s ongoing growth and momentum, and our ability to attract professionals of their caliber is a testament to our distinct competitive position and culture. Nari is a seasoned technology expert who has leveraged data to drive improved business performance throughout his career. Kristi’s proven track record of building strong, diverse teams will be instrumental in continuing to enhance our deep bench of talent while ensuring an equitable and empowering work environment, while Mike possesses significant experience developing successful investor relations programs for publicly traded companies. We welcome the latest members of the BARK pack as we continue to build a best-in-class organization dedicated to the health and happiness of dogs everywhere.”