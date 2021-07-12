checkAd

View Smart Windows Transform 100 Pearl Street Overbuild in the Financial District, Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK and MILPITAS, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building platforms and smart glass, today announced its smart windows will be installed at the new overbuild at 100 Pearl Street, a Class-A office tower in Lower Manhattan currently undergoing a top-to-bottom transformation by GFP Real Estate and Northwind Group.

100 Pearl Street, which encompasses a full city block on Hanover Square, is being renovated into a premier downtown New York City office asset with rare all-glass penthouses offering uninterrupted 360-degree views across the East River toward Brooklyn and south over New York Harbor to the Statue of Liberty. The design of the double-height, 24-foot all-glass penthouses are made possible by View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to tint automatically, optimizing natural light and views of the outdoors while minimizing heat and glare. View Smart Windows are designed to make buildings healthier, smarter, and more energy efficient, a critical differentiator in asset renovations which ultimately boosts the bottom line for both landlords and their tenants.

As part of the 100 Pearl Street transformation, investment firm Fred Alger Management, LLC, is leasing out the 28th and 29th Floor penthouses. The move in will mark Fred Alger Management’s return to downtown Manhattan after nearly 20 years.

“Our vision was to transform 100 Pearl Street into a statement piece on the busy Manhattan cityscape,” said Brian Steinwurtzel, co-CEO of GFP Real Estate. “Our tenants want exclusive amenities. They want their offices to adapt to their needs and enhance the mental and physical well-being of their employees. View’s smart window technology helps us accomplish that goal.”

Smart glass offers significant health advantages by reducing the incidence of eyestrain and headaches by over 50%. In a recent study, employees working next to View Smart Windows improved their sleep by 37 minutes per night and cognitive function by 42 percent. These findings are particularly important today as users are focused on health, wellness, and re-entering the workplace with confidence.

“Companies around the world are reinventing buildings to be experiential, sustainable, healthy, and smart,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View. “Renovations like those taking place at 100 Pearl represent a tremendous opportunity to transform the built environment to optimize the health and well-being of occupants. We’re thrilled to once again partner with a developer as forward-thinking as GFP Real Estate.”

