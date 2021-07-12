Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

BOSTON, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for severe viral infections, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atea together with other members of the Atea management team, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company’s website at www.ateapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.