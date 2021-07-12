checkAd

Verano To Launch Atlas Thrive – Powered by MÜV Product Line in Canada via Licensing Agreement

  • Select Atlas Thrive – Powered by MÜV products will sell through Shoppers Drug Mart (“Shoppers”), the largest pharmacy chain in Canada. Transdermal patches will launch in July.
  • Atlas will also distribute its “Powered by MÜV” branded gels, patches, and tinctures through brick-and-mortar networks in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.
  • The products will be available through Ontario Cannabis Stores (“OCS”) on July 13th.

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of Atlas Thrive – Powered by MÜV branded products in collaboration with Canadian partner Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. (“Atlas”). Powered by MÜV patches, gels and tinctures will be available exclusively through Shoppers Drug Mart’s online storefront at launch. Verano and Atlas will bring Powered by MÜV products to brick-and-mortar stores across Canada with a launch date of transdermal patches at OCS on July 13.

“We’re pleased by the scope of this opportunity and the expanded footprint it provides Verano in accessing the Canadian cannabis market through the largest pharmacy chain in the country,” said George Archos, Verano Co-Founder and CEO. “The prospect of introducing our award-winning MÜV products to a new market and new patients and consumers is an exciting opportunity for the Company.”

“As Atlas expands its distribution nationally and globally, we are excited to introduce Atlas Thrive Powered by MÜV technology in partnership with Verano. As a leader in the Canadian cannabis space, we are keen to provide effective, smokeless, and reliable health and wellness solutions to millions of Canadians,” said Sheldon Croome, Atlas Founder and CEO. “We are pleased to be working closely with Verano, an industry leader in the USA, to make these new treatments available to a wider range of patients and consumers.”

The patented MÜV products, including fast-acting patches, gels, and tinctures, will be available for purchase online in July for medical cannabis patients in Canada under the Atlas Thrive brand through Shoppers Drug Mart. Shoppers Drug Mart is the largest pharmacy chain in Canada, which is accessible to over 400,000 patients with medical cannabis prescriptions.

The Atlas Thrive MÜV THC Tincture and 1:1 Transdermal Patch will also be launching through OCS and available to the Ontario market online, and across over 800 retailers, on July 13, with Alberta following suit in August.

