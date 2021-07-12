checkAd

Red White & Bloom Brands Sets Dates to Release FY 2020 & Q1 2021 Financial Reports

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is pleased to announce the release dates for the following financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the “Documents”):

  • Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020: Thursday, July 22, 2021 (after market close)
  • Q1 Ended March 31, 2021: Monday, July 26, 2021 (after market close)
  • Management Conference Call: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 4:30 PM eastern time (details to be included with an earnings press release on July 22, 2021)

The Company would like to thank Shareholders for their patience while the Company contended with replacing their predecessor auditor MNP LLP (“MNP”) mid-audit, due to health issues with its lead engagement partner. The Company would also like to commend their new auditor, Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP for their efforts in completing an exceptionally complex and challenging audit with a very tight timeline. The delay in completing the filing of the Documents was due to MNP not completing its audit procedures in advance of the filing deadline.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Florida, California, Oklahoma, Arizona and Massachusetts, with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company’s current expectations.  When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.  There is no assurance that these transactions will yield results in line with management expectations. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

