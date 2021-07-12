Red White & Bloom Brands Sets Dates to Release FY 2020 & Q1 2021 Financial Reports

The Company would like to thank Shareholders for their patience while the Company contended with replacing their predecessor auditor MNP LLP (“MNP”) mid-audit, due to health issues with its lead engagement partner. The Company would also like to commend their new auditor, Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP for their efforts in completing an exceptionally complex and challenging audit with a very tight timeline. The delay in completing the filing of the Documents was due to MNP not completing its audit procedures in advance of the filing deadline.

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF ) (“ RWB ” or the “ Company ”), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is pleased to announce the release dates for the following financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the “Documents”):

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Florida, California, Oklahoma, Arizona and Massachusetts, with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

