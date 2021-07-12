checkAd

Enochian BioSciences Announces FDA Acceptance of Pre-IND Request For Potential Cure for Hepatitis B Virus Infection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ENOB) – Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the FDA has accepted a Pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a potential cure of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Written comments are expected this Fall.

The Pre-IND request was made based on promising data from a proof-of-concept study conducted in chimeric mice, considered by some scientific experts to be the ‘gold standard’ animal model to evaluate HBV cure.

Dr. Mark Dybul, a prominent expert in viruses and Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board of Enochian BioSciences, said, “As a long-time researcher, clinician, and leader of large global disease programs, I am very pleased that the FDA accepted our request to provide feedback to our Hepatitis B development program, and welcome the agency’s input. We are encouraged by the novel mechanism of action, called Hijack RNA that shows promise as a potential platform technology for coronaviruses (including the cause of COVID-19), influenza and HBV, and are exploring its use against HIV.”

Dr. Carol Brosgart, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Biostatistics, UCSF and former Senior Advisor for Science and Policy to the Division of Viral Hepatitis at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “The impressive results in the premier animal model gives me great hope that we are on track to develop a commercial product that could potentially cure HBV infection, a disease that causes chronic liver damage in ~350 million people globally and kills nearly 1 million people each year.” Dr. Brosgart also served as former Vice President of Clinical Research at Gilead Sciences, responsible for HIV and HBV Drug Development, and is a Board Director of Enochian BioSciences.

About Enochian BioSciences, Inc.
Enochian BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative platforms for gene-modified cellular and immune therapies to potentially cure and treat deadly diseases. The company’s gene-modified cell and immune therapy platforms can potentially be applied to multiple indications, including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, all Corona and Influenza viruses, and Oncology. For more information, please visit Enochianbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian BioSciences’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian BioSciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. 

CONTACT: Contact: ir@enochianbio.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enochian BioSciences Announces FDA Acceptance of Pre-IND Request For Potential Cure for Hepatitis B Virus Infection LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (NASDAQ: ENOB) – Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the FDA has accepted a Pre-IND …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus