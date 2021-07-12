Knight Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) (“Knight” or the “Company”), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"). Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to purchase, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to 10,267,956 common shares of the Company, being approximately 10% of its public float of 102,679,567 common shares, as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, there were a total of 125,664,970 common shares issued and outstanding. Purchases may commence on July 14, 2021 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and July 13, 2022. The Company may purchase up to a daily maximum of 80,015 Shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume of 320,063 shares, for the last six calendar months). The common shares may be purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative Canadian trading systems at times and in numbers to be determined by the Company. The Company had previously sought and obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 10,856,710 common shares under an NCIB (“current NCIB”) and as at June 30, 2021, the Company has purchased 5,825,689 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems at a weighted average price per share of $5.33. The Company’s NCIB currently in place will be terminated on July 13, 2021.



Knight also entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the NCIB. Under Knight’s automatic share purchase plan, Knight’s broker may repurchase common shares which it would ordinarily not be permitted to due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by Knight's broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and applicable Canadian securities laws and the terms of the parties’ written agreement. The automatic share purchase plan has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented effective as of July 14, 2021.