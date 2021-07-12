Amryt to Report Q2 2021 Results and Host Conference Call & Webcast on August 6

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, July 12, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces that its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2021 will be released on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 0700 EDT/1200 BST.

Webcast Player URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kvzqsgbt

Telephone Dial in details:

United States +1 646 787 1226 United Kingdom +44 (0) 203 009 5709 Ireland +353 (1) 506 0626 Confirmation Code 3486585

A playback facility will be available from August 6, 2021 at 1330 EDT / 1830 BST – August 13, 2021 at 1330 EDT / 1830 BST. Access details for the playback facility are as follows: Confirmation Code: 3486585 | US: + 1 917 677 7532 | UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9785 | Ireland : +353 (1) 553 8777.

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta) and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept/Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link .