Versus Systems to Drive Fan Engagement for Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo in Salt Lake City, UT

Rodeo Fans to Play Versus’ In-venue and Interactive Games at the Second Stop on the WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that they will be powering live in-stadium experiences and second screen engagement for fans attending the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo in Salt Lake City, UT, from July 20 through July 24, 2021. The World’s only Gold Medal Rodeo, powered by Versus, is the second stop on the World Champions Rodeo Alliance Triple Crown of Rodeo.



“We are excited to once again be setting the standard in technical innovation in the sport of Rodeo,” stated Tommy Joe Lucia, Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo General Manager. “This will be a great new addition for our fans at the Days of ’47 and will help us expand our Cowboy Games and Rodeo to all attendees and viewers. The top 10 finishers in total points will be awarded prizes at the conclusion of the event.”