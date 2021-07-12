Versus Systems to Drive Fan Engagement for Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo in Salt Lake City, UT
Rodeo Fans to Play Versus’ In-venue and Interactive Games at the Second Stop on the WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo
LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that they will be powering live in-stadium experiences and second screen
engagement for fans attending the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo in Salt Lake City, UT, from July 20 through July 24, 2021. The World’s only Gold Medal Rodeo, powered by Versus, is the second
stop on the World Champions Rodeo Alliance Triple Crown of Rodeo.
“We are excited to once again be setting the standard in technical innovation in the sport of Rodeo,” stated Tommy Joe Lucia, Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo General Manager. “This will be a great new addition for our fans at the Days of ’47 and will help us expand our Cowboy Games and Rodeo to all attendees and viewers. The top 10 finishers in total points will be awarded prizes at the conclusion of the event.”
The Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo, the Gold Standard in Rodeo, will feature bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, team roping, tie-down roping, women’s breakaway roping, barrel racing and steer wrestling. Versus will power the event’s interactive games using XEO and the Versus Predictive Gaming Platform. Games, polling and rewarding will be hosted by XEO and will give fans a chance to win prizes up for grabs. During the Rodeo, fans (at the event and at home) will be able to predict the winner of each event via the Pick the Podium experience, using the Versus Predictive Gaming Platform for all five performances. Versus will also provide The Days of ’47 with professional services to assist them in content creation and operation during the event.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with The Days of ’47 to make the Cowboy Games and Rodeo even more fun for fans,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “Expanding our engagement with The Days of ’47, a partner we have worked with for years, demonstrates the unique value that the Versus prizing platform and professional services team can offer to live event organizers. Versus is excited to be a part of The Days of ’47, the next stop on the WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo.”
Fans can sign-in on the gaming platform starting July 14, with point collection beginning July 17 with trivia. For every correct answer on trivia and Pick the Podium, fans will earn points. Visit www.daysof47cowboygames.com for more information and to get signed up.
0 Kommentare