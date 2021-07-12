FibroGen Appoints John Hunter, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

“Great science and innovation are the backbone of FibroGen and what enable us to develop transformational medicines for patients. With John’s leadership, we will continue our legacy of biological breakthroughs and advancing first-in-class therapeutics,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “John’s expertise and experience make him the ideal person to lead FibroGen’s scientific agenda and I look forward to his leadership impact on advancing our pipeline of novel drug candidates.”

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) announced the appointment of John Hunter, Ph.D., to the position of Chief Scientific Officer, where he will lead FibroGen’s research efforts, leveraging more than 20 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership and experience.

Dr. Hunter most recently served as Chief Executive & Scientific Officer of Keyhole Therapeutics Inc, a private immuno-oncology company. Prior to Keyhole, John spent 8 years at Compugen Limited, where he was most recently Chief Scientific Officer & US Site Head. During his tenure at Compugen he set the strategic direction for and managed an international drug development team resulting in 3 IND filings that included the entry of two first-in-class immune checkpoint inhibitors into the clinic.

Prior to joining Compugen, Dr. Hunter served as a Senior Director at XOMA, managing strategic and functional activities related to development of the preclinical antibody pipeline. He began his industry career at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, where he worked on target discovery and translational medicine aspects of Millennium’s internal and partnered small molecule drug programs.

John has authored or co-authored 20 peer-reviewed publications and is an inventor on 13 issued US patents and over 40 published patent applications. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Hartwick College and his Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from University of California San Francisco.

“I am incredibly excited to join FibroGen in advancing compelling late stage clinical programs towards commercialization, while at the same time retaining a firm commitment to enhancing an early drug pipeline,” said Dr. Hunter. “I look forward to building on existing efforts at the company to bring new programs into the clinic, and working with the R&D and clinical teams to develop the next generation of novel medicines to address areas of high unmet clinical need.”