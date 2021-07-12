Solar Alliance continues to execute on milestones and drive growth heading into second half of 2021

Corporate update highlights a well-capitalized company executing on its strategy in the high-growth U.S. solar industry

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to provide an outlook on its goals and objectives for the second half of 2021 with a clear focus on the rapidly growing U.S. solar market.



In the first half of 2021, the Company achieved several key milestones including the acquisition of two construction ready solar projects in New York, the expansion of the Company’s relationship with Boyd CAT, the signing of design agreement for a 56 megawatt (“MW”) solar project for a data center customer and the completion of a 1 MW project for a utility in Kentucky.