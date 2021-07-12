Solar Alliance continues to execute on milestones and drive growth heading into second half of 2021
Corporate update highlights a well-capitalized company executing on its strategy in the high-growth U.S. solar industry
TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to provide an outlook on its
goals and objectives for the second half of 2021 with a clear focus on the rapidly growing U.S. solar market.
In the first half of 2021, the Company achieved several key milestones including the acquisition of two construction ready solar projects in New York, the expansion of the Company’s relationship with Boyd CAT, the signing of design agreement for a 56 megawatt (“MW”) solar project for a data center customer and the completion of a 1 MW project for a utility in Kentucky.
“Solar Alliance is committed to becoming the top commercial and industrial solar provider in the U.S. and the first half of 2021 saw us make great strides towards that goal,” said CEO Myke Clark. “The $5.7 million financing we completed earlier this year strengthened our balance sheet and provided us with the capital to move forward on our strategy of building, owning and operating our own solar assets. At the same time, our engineer, procure and construct business has grown substantially coming out of COVID-19 and will drive even greater growth for us moving forward. This balanced strategy – the high growth of building for third party customers combined with recurring revenue from solar assets we own – will allow us to deliver long term value to our customers and shareholders.”
Operational and Corporate Highlights – First Half, 2021
-
Solar Project Ownership. Solar Alliance accelerated its growth strategy with two solar project acquisitions in New York State. On May 26, 2021, the Company announced it had
signed an agreement with Abundant Solar to build, own and operate a 350 (“kilowatt”) kW solar project in New York State. The second project, a 389 kW project also in New York State and announced
on June 23, 2021, is also construction ready. Both projects are permitted and have signed long-term power purchase agreements. Final construction contracts for both projects are being negotiated.
