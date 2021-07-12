checkAd

ParcelPal Announces Partnership with Mainstreet Research

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce a partnership with Mainstreet Research (“Mainstreet). Mainstreet Research is recognized as one of Canada’s top public opinion and market research firms. Mainstreet uses algorithms and data to deliver the insights that are critical to business decisions.  

Supply chain analytics can be a huge advantage for ParcelPal in certain aspects of our business including: price optimization, discount optimization, staffing/contract optimization, warehousing optimization and shipping/routing optimization. Also, leveraging analytics is always beneficial for businesses as it has the potential to process both unstructured and structured data to keep companies ahead of the curve. Also, it sends timely alerts that helps in better decision making.

“Supply chain analytics can help companies fine-tune their entire supply chain network. The increasing complexity of business operations has brought supply chain management greater importance than ever before. I see this partnership with Mainstreet as a value add that we can bring some of our new larger customers as data is a very valuable asset in the logistics space. We plan on being able to work with Mainstreet to better understand trends and anticipate the likelihood of outcomes,” said Rich Wheeless, CEO of ParcelPal.

The Company looks forward to providing a further material update in the coming days and weeks.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities regulatory authority has reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF
CSE – Symbol: PKG
FSE – Symbol: PT0

Contact: re: Investor Inquiries - info@parcelpal.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", “intends”, "anticipates", "expects", “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

 





