Kitron's revenue for the second quarter was NOK 994 million, compared to NOK 1 041 million last year. Underlying revenue growth in the second quarter was 5 per cent, as revenue for the first half and second quarter is negatively affected by currency effects compared to last year of around 10 per cent, due to the Norwegian krone having strengthened against Kitron’s invoicing currencies.

(2021-07-12) Kitron today reported solid revenue and profitability for the second quarter as well as record order backlog. Strong growth within other market sectors compensated for lower demand within Medical devices.

Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 7.4 per cent in the second quarter, compared to 8.5 per cent in the same quarter last year. The EBIT margin is at the top end of the company’s guidance for 2021, and in line with the strategic target path, although lower than last year, when there where economies of scale due to exceptional volumes within Medical devices.

The order backlog ended at NOK 2 294, an increase of 9 per cent compared to last year.

Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments:

Despite currency headwind, Kitron had another solid quarter. Other market sectors have picked up the slack as the Corona-related demand surge within Medical devices ebbed. The underlying growth and profitability is on track for our annual guidance and strategic ambitions, the record-high order backlog and very strong demand in several market sectors make us confident in the last half of the year.

Electrification and Industry show strong growth

There was strong growth within the Electrification, Connectivity and Industry sectors, while revenue declined within Defence/Aerospace. As expected, revenue within Medical devices has gradually been normalized after the pandemic-related demand surge during 2020.

Record order backlog

The order backlog ended at NOK 2 294 million, compared to 2 102 million last year. This is a record and reflects the strong total demand situation within IOT and warehouse automation. Adjusted for currency effects the order backlog increased by 13 per cent.

The order backlog increased within the Electrification, Connectivity and Industry sectors, while it declined within Defence/Aerospace. As expected, the order backlog within Medical devices has gradually been normalized.

EBIT margin 7.4%

Second quarter operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 73.1 million, compared to 88.0 million last year. EBITDA was NOK 97.5 million, compared to 113.8 million last year.

Profit after tax amounted to NOK 49.5 million, compared to 64.3 million in the same quarter the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per share of NOK 0.28, down from 0.36 last year.