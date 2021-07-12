checkAd

VectivBio Nominates Paul R. Carter and Murray W. Stewart for Election to its Board of Directors

- Industry veterans bring decades of clinical, regulatory and commercial management expertise to VectivBio -
- Nominees will stand for election at an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on September 2, 2021 -

BASEL, Switzerland, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced it has nominated Paul R. Carter and Murray W. Stewart, DM, FRCP, for election as Independent Non-Executive Directors on its Board of Directors. For more than two decades, Mr. Carter and Dr. Stewart have led several global clinical, regulatory and commercial operations in the biopharmaceutical industry.

“The start of our Phase 3 trial evaluating our lead drug candidate, apraglutide, in Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure and our Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq have established a new stage of growth for VectivBio,” said Tom Woiwode, Ph.D., Chairman of VectivBio. “We believe that Paul and Murray will play a prominent role in guiding VectivBio as we prepare for potential approval and commercialization. Murray’s notable accomplishments in clinical development and regulatory affairs, and Paul’s impressive track record of successful global drug launches and ongoing commercialization activities, will serve as important resources as we further build our organization with the purpose of delivering rare disease therapies to patients in need.”

Mr. Paul R. Carter served in senior executive roles for a decade at Gilead Sciences, most recently as Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations, leading Gilead’s launch and commercialization efforts globally. Previously, he worked for 15 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), where he served in increasingly senior management roles in a number of territories, including as Head of International Business in Asia. Over the past five years, Mr. Carter has been involved with several public and private biopharmaceutical companies as a Board Member and Senior Advisor. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the UK and holds a degree in Business Studies from the Ealing School of Business and Management.

