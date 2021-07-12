Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 5 July to Friday 9 July:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 76,449 1,093,877,248 5 July 2021 275 17,650.7273 4,853,950 6 July 2021 115 17,855.6522 2,053,400 7 July 2021 297 17,905.9259 5,318,060 8 July 2021 984 17,475.9451 17,196,330 9 July 2021 1,215 17,103.0864 20,780,250 Total 5-9 July 2,886 50,201,990 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 9 July* 3,058 17,395.0069 53,193,931 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 33,967 574,564,294 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 82,393 1,197,273,170 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 305,750 4,641,725,260 5 July 2021 1,382 18,321.7692 25,320,685 6 July 2021 578 18,585.1730 10,742,230 7 July 2021 1,492 18,571.9437 27,709,340 8 July 2021 4,943 18,086.4010 89,401,080 9 July 2021 6,100 17,718.9680 108,085,705 Total 5-9 July 14,495 261,259,040 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 9 July* 9,279 18,024.0800 167,245,439 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 135,881 2,393,111,692 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 329,524 5,070,229,738

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 60,077 A shares and 253,222 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.62% of the share capital.

