checkAd

Performance Food Group Company Announces Intention to Offer $780 Million of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 13:23  |  30   |   |   

Performance Food Group Company (“PFG”) (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Performance Food Group, Inc. (the “Issuer”), intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer $780 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “notes”). PFG intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, along with other financing sources, to finance the cash consideration payable in connection with PFG’s previously announced acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (the “Acquisition”) and to pay related fees and expenses.

The notes will be guaranteed by the Issuer and all of the Issuer's existing and future material wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions. The closing of the offering is not conditioned on the closing of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is not consummated, the Issuer will be required to redeem the notes at a price equal to 100% of the issue price of the notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date.

The notes to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes will be offered, by the initial purchasers, only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135(c) under the Securities Act, and it is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering. These statements include, but are not limited to, all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the factors discussed under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in PFG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 18, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, which could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement, including any contained herein, speaks only as of the time of this press release and we do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available or to disclose any facts, events, or circumstances after the date of this press release that may affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Performance Food Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Performance Food Group Company Announces Intention to Offer $780 Million of Senior Notes Performance Food Group Company (“PFG”) (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Performance Food Group, Inc. (the “Issuer”), intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer $780 million aggregate principal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Performance Food Group Announces Community Solar Project as Next Step in Renewable Energy Procurement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Performance Food Group Company Participates in the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference; Increases Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten