AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that AIML's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. The shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "AIMLF" in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

Tim Daniels, Chairman of AIML, said, "We are pleased to be DTC eligible, which is an important step toward increasing liquidity in our stock and building a strong presence for our company within the U.S. capital markets."

AIML continues to explore options to enhance liquidity and access for global investors interested in investing in the Company, including potential up-listings or cross-listings to US or international exchanges and/or up-listing to senior exchanges in Canada.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of competition by other industry players, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital as may be needed in the future. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

