Newell Brands to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 13:30  |  13   |   |   

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its second quarter 2021 earnings results will be released Friday, July 30, 2021 prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 11:00 A.M. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Marmot, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Contigo, First Alert, Mapa, Spontex and Yankee Candle. Newell Brands is building beloved #1 and #2 brands that brighten homes and lives every day and create moments of joy, build confidence and provide peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.




