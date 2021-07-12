KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Showing Single On-Demand Treatment with Orally Administered KVD900 Significantly Slows Progression and Accelerates Resolution of Attacks in Patients with HAE

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced data presented for its oral drug candidates at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress. Data presentations include a late-breaking poster for the Phase 2 data for KVD900, KalVista’s lead drug program for oral on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, two posters on the prevalence and clinical management of normal C1-INH HAE in the US, and two posters on the Company’s earlier stage research assets.

“HAE patients continue to seek an oral option for on-demand treatment of their disease, to fully manage their disease or for breakthrough attacks for those on prophylaxis,” said Dr. Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Principal Investigator for the KVD900 Phase 2 Clinical Trial and Head of the HAE Center at the University Hospital Frankfurt. “As KVD900 halted attack progression and resolved attacks more quickly in patients with HAE, while demonstrating a good safety and tolerability profile, it could be a valued choice for physicians and patients in managing HAE.”