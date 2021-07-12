KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Showing Single On-Demand Treatment with Orally Administered KVD900 Significantly Slows Progression and Accelerates Resolution of Attacks in Patients with HAE
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced data presented for its oral drug candidates at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress. Data presentations include a late-breaking poster for the Phase 2 data for KVD900, KalVista’s lead drug program for oral on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, two posters on the prevalence and clinical management of normal C1-INH HAE in the US, and two posters on the Company’s earlier stage research assets.
“HAE patients continue to seek an oral option for on-demand treatment of their disease, to fully manage their disease or for breakthrough attacks for those on prophylaxis,” said Dr. Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Principal Investigator for the KVD900 Phase 2 Clinical Trial and Head of the HAE Center at the University Hospital Frankfurt. “As KVD900 halted attack progression and resolved attacks more quickly in patients with HAE, while demonstrating a good safety and tolerability profile, it could be a valued choice for physicians and patients in managing HAE.”
The late-breaking poster, titled A single on-demand treatment with orally administered KVD900 significantly slows progression and accelerates resolution of attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE): results of a phase 2, placebo-controlled, double-blind cross-over trial, contains the comprehensive data set from the company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD900 in HAE patients. The presented data supports the topline results reported in February 2021.
- Early use of KVD900 halted attack progression.
- Use of KVD900 significantly shortened the time to improvement of attack symptoms.
- KVD900 accelerated attack resolution.
- KVD900 was generally safe and well tolerated in the study.
KalVista presented four other posters at EAACI related to the HAE clinical landscape and unmet needs, as well as preclinical data from other oral molecules.
Poster Title: Prevalence of hereditary angioedema with normal C1-inhibitor (nC1-HAE) in the United States: results from a nationwide survey of HAE-treating physicians
- While patients with nC1-HAE require similar care to those with C1INH-HAE (type I and II), the population prevalence of this condition is unknown.
- This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of nC1-HAE in the U.S. based on physician-level prescription data and responses to an internet-based survey which yielded 113 survey responses.
- Respondents were required to have seen at least 5 HAE patients in the prior 12 months and treated at least 1 nC1-HAE patient in that timeframe.
- The estimated prevalence for nC1-HAE was 0.44 per 100,000, accounting for up to 16.4%-22.7% of the total HAE population.
- Patients with nC1-HAE may represent a more sizeable population of patients with HAE in the U.S. than previously suspected.
Poster Title: Current management of hereditary angioedema with normal C1-inhibitor (nC1-HAE) in the United States: results from a nationwide survey of HAE-treating physicians
