Advanced Drainage Systems Signs the America Recycles Pledge & Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Advancing the Circular Economy

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions and the second largest plastic recycling company in North America, has signed the America Recycles Pledge. By signing the pledge, ADS is signaling our commitment to continue to work in tandem with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and other pledge partners, to do our part in helping achieve the ambitious goal of increasing the national recycling rate to 50% by 2030.

ADS recycles more than half a billion pounds of plastic and avoids 730 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions every year. ADS converts plastic from curbside recycling into pellets that are extruded into pipe designed to last up to 100 years, extending the lifecycle of plastic and eliminating waste.

“ADS continues to be a major player in the US recycling market and is proud to sign the pledge and continue our work building strong partnerships to advance recycling and the circular economy in the US,” said Brian King, EVP of Marketing and Product Management for ADS. “USEPA and ADS have the same goal: to help communities across the United States (US) increase recycling rate, accelerate the transition to a circular economy, and protect the environment.”

About Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For more than 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of 63 manufacturing plants and 32 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

About the America Recycles Pledge

USEPA launched the America Recycles Pledge to create collaboration among stakeholders to address the challenges facing the US recycling system and identify solutions that create a more resilient materials economy and protect the environment. Signatories to the pledge agree to collaborate and identify actions that can be taken within their respective organizations to improve the US recycling system.

