Medivolve Completes Previously Announced Private Placement Financing

Medivolve closes $12M in funding needed to support strategic plan including next phase of growth for AI technology platform that will change the face of human health management.

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”)(NEO:MEDV; FRA:34C1), a healthcare technology and services company that seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to transform human health management, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the previously announced private placement of an aggregate of 171,428,571 units (the “Units”) at a price per Unit of $0.07 (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $12,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of five years from the date hereof. No finder fees or commissions were paid as part of the Offering.

David Preiner, CEO of Medivolve stated, "We believe the strategic benefits of this offering will serve to strengthen Medivolve's balance sheet, diversify capital structure, and better position the company to capitalize on opportunities in 2021 and beyond."

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to expand its operating business, enhance regulatory capital, repayment of existing debt, and for general corporate purposes.

“Every move from this point forward is about advancing our mission and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible – not just for our business and our shareholders, but for physicians and patients, and for the future of healthcare,” said Preiner.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date, expiring November 10, 2021.

