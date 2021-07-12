checkAd

Verus International Signs 3rd U.S. Distributor – Provides CEO Update

Gaithersburg, MD, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS), an international food, CBD and hemp-based products company, is pleased to announce that it has signed its 3rd U.S. distributor for its Pachyderm CBD and Waffles hemp-based product lines. The Company continues to see increasingly strong demand for these lines, with a growing backlog of orders in both product categories. Verus is currently in the process of building out its U.S. sales in an effort to increase its access to working capital.

CEO Update

At the mid-point of 2021, CEO Andy Dhruv is pleased to provide the following update:

“Those of you who have spoken with me know that I am frank and to the point, so today’s update will feature that tone. When I took over Verus just four and a half months ago, I came to a company that seemed to have a cloud over its head that would not go away. As Verus experienced closures by its key customers, suppliers, and transportation lines during long stretches of 2020 due to the pandemic, I arrived here with no illusions about the difficult decisions that would be necessary in the early stages of this turnaround.”

“I had a very well-defined road map to return this company to health and to regain a significant amount of shareholder value. That plan included stabilizing the debt, rationalizing current costs and future commitments by rightsizing the operations, and adding new high margin product lines, with a fourth stage to include some pre-arranged M&A. I have largely completed the first three of these action items as I enter month five of my plan.”

“Turnarounds are hard work and I have been successful in reducing and pushing out some of our debt obligations far enough to give us some breathing room, but the job isn’t over yet. I started this process with a well-established distribution network and expertise in high-margin CBD products already in hand, so I had visibility on the kind of growth trajectory I could achieve by leveraging those two key categories.”

“What I did not anticipate, just two months into my tenure, was the filing of shake down lawsuits, which have been accompanied by a drumbeat of more than 50 negative press releases in the last two months. Those of you who know how this game is played understand these short-seller-style tactics, but it is nonetheless disconcerting to investors and partners to be subjected to this kind of unrelenting attack. The sad irony for Verus is that these copycat lawsuits have hurt existing shareholders significantly by delaying our pre-arranged M&A track into the future.”

