checkAd

Treatment.com Integrates Wearable Technology into Healthcare AI

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) has developed a sophisticated AI engine to help consumers assess symptoms based on their unique health profile and take the necessary next steps. The Treatment AI engine will integrate personalized medical history and demographic information that impacts the likelihood of conditions, and provides recommendations to prevent illness. In order to create the most comprehensive picture of every individual, Treatment is now developing new technology that integrates personal wearable health data.

When evaluating the consumer and healthcare landscape, the growing penetration of wearable health data and health tracking apps created an opportunity to gather real-time, accurate and rich data. The Treatment AI system is now evolving to integrate the most robust picture of your health, thanks to integrating data from other health tools like Apple Watch, Fitbit, Apple Health Kit and Google Health.

“We spent a lot of time researching how consumers are thinking about their health and using technology to track many health metrics like exercise, calories, heart rate, weight, sleep, menstruation cycles, etc. All of this rich data is being captured in silos with no deeper analysis as to how it may impact your health. We see the future of our technology as being the most comprehensive view of your health, with the ability to show trends and make personalized recommendations that help consumers make better health decisions, and ultimately prevent illness in the long run,” says John Fraser, CEO of Treatment.

The first product that Treatment will launch is a consumer mobile app: Cara, your AI health assistant. The Cara app is being developed to synthesize this wearable data to provide better healthcare recommendations, along with real-time analysis, benchmarking and understanding of each consumer’s holistic health picture. To develop a clear picture of all of this data and a seamless user experience, Treatment has enlisted the help of world class design agency, Card79.

Treatment will be launching the Cara consumer mobile app this fall.

About Treatment

Treatment.com International Inc. is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help Canadians improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment is the parent company of Cara. This fall, Cara will be empowering Canadians to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Treatment.com Integrates Wearable Technology into Healthcare AI VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) has developed a sophisticated AI engine to help consumers assess symptoms based on their unique health …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus