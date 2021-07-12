Ansgar Eschkötter Joins Senior Management Team of the PS Group (FOTO)

Meerbusch (ots) - Effective July 2021, Ansgar Eschkötter will strengthen the

management of the PS Group, which consists of PB Pharma, PS Pharma and PS

Marketing & Outsourcing GmbH. Along with Cannamedical Pharma, the PS Group forms

the Semdor Pharma Group.



For PS Group, Eschkötter is the key to future-oriented change management





With Ansgar Eschkötter, the PS Group benefits from many years of pharmaceuticalexpertise and will significantly integrate dynamic innovation and changemanagement as strategic cornerstones within the top management to take thecompany to the next level of evolution together with Dr. Silvia Gerke."Ansgar Eschkötter, is a highly skilled managerwho will oversee ourtransformation and expansion within the PS Group and secures the long-termsuccess. We are pleased to welcome him to the leadership team as we prepare forour next stage of growth at Semdor Pharma Group" says David Henn (CEO SemdorPharma Group).Ansgar Eschkötter who between January 2012 and March 2015 was CEO of OrifarmGermany is well experienced in the field of innovation, transformation and(re-)positioning of business models and brands as well as the correspondingprocesses and structures. The economist's special focus is on the overalloptimisation of the value chain across the entire product experience whilesimultaneously achieving cost efficiency.PS Group aims market leadership in EuropeWithin the Semdor Pharma Group, the PS Group has a strategic key position. ThePS Group was founded in 1993 and is an experienced narcotic full-serviceprovider specialised to provide key narcotic and medical cannabis players thebroadest selection of market-leading product importing, handling, packaging andformulation services."Ansgar Eschkötter's career is impressive and with his strategic andinternational expertise he is a very good match for us. Using his managementexperience, he will drive further steady development for the PS Group ," saysRolf Hoffmann Board member (Semdor Pharma Group).