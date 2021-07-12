Ansgar Eschkötter Joins Senior Management Team of the PS Group (FOTO)
Meerbusch (ots) - Effective July 2021, Ansgar Eschkötter will strengthen the
management of the PS Group, which consists of PB Pharma, PS Pharma and PS
Marketing & Outsourcing GmbH. Along with Cannamedical Pharma, the PS Group forms
the Semdor Pharma Group.
For PS Group, Eschkötter is the key to future-oriented change management
With Ansgar Eschkötter, the PS Group benefits from many years of pharmaceutical
expertise and will significantly integrate dynamic innovation and change
management as strategic cornerstones within the top management to take the
company to the next level of evolution together with Dr. Silvia Gerke.
"Ansgar Eschkötter, is a highly skilled managerwho will oversee our
transformation and expansion within the PS Group and secures the long-term
success. We are pleased to welcome him to the leadership team as we prepare for
our next stage of growth at Semdor Pharma Group" says David Henn (CEO Semdor
Pharma Group).
Ansgar Eschkötter who between January 2012 and March 2015 was CEO of Orifarm
Germany is well experienced in the field of innovation, transformation and
(re-)positioning of business models and brands as well as the corresponding
processes and structures. The economist's special focus is on the overall
optimisation of the value chain across the entire product experience while
simultaneously achieving cost efficiency.
PS Group aims market leadership in Europe
Within the Semdor Pharma Group, the PS Group has a strategic key position. The
PS Group was founded in 1993 and is an experienced narcotic full-service
provider specialised to provide key narcotic and medical cannabis players the
broadest selection of market-leading product importing, handling, packaging and
formulation services.
"Ansgar Eschkötter's career is impressive and with his strategic and
international expertise he is a very good match for us. Using his management
experience, he will drive further steady development for the PS Group ," says
Rolf Hoffmann Board member (Semdor Pharma Group).
Contact:
achtung! Alive GmbH - Media Relations
E-Mail: mailto:MediaRelations-Alive@achtung.de
Phone: +49 (0)221 999 890 93
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151877/4965963
OTS: Semdor Pharma Group
