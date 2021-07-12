checkAd

Lleida.net signs three-year contract with Bancolombia, Colombia's leading bank

BOGOTA, Colombia, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish technology company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has signed a three-year contract with Bancolombia (BVC:PFBCOLOM) (NYSE:CIB), one of Latin America's leading banks, to provide it with registered electronic signature services.

Grupo Bancolombia has more than 14 million customers, is Colombia's largest bank, and has a market share of 20 per cent of the Colombian banking market.

From now on, Grupo Bancolombia will use Lleida.net's services to sign contracts with collaborators, suppliers and clients, and expects to use them in the future to process product contracting, credit and collection management reliably.

The signing has been done through the subsidiary of the listed company in Colombia, Lleida SAS.

"Colombia has always been one of the main target countries in our international growth and expansion strategy. Signing of this important agreement with Bancolombia will allow us to serve one of the region's major players," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net.

The Spanish traded corporation - which provides services to banks such as Wizink, Bankinter, Banco Pichincha or Compartamos Financiera in Peru - has been working on a pilot basis with Bancolombia since March 2021.

The company, whose subsidiary in the American country dates back to 2014, expects this contract to represent 25 per cent of its total operation in the country in three years.

Similarly, Lleida.net has been granted three patents by the Colombian authorities and is the official provider of registered electronic contracting and notification services for 4-72, Colombia's postal services company.

In total, the company has already accumulated more than 200 patents granted by authorities in 64 countries worldwide.

Among the countries that have recognized the company's innovations are, in addition to the United States, the European Union and all its member states, Colombia, China and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Lleida.net was listed on the current BME Growth in 2015 and on Euronext Growth in 2018. At the end of 2020, it was listed on the OTCQX Best Market index in New York.

A few days ago, the company announced its intention to buy the electronic signature company Indenova, exceeding seven million euros. This company, precisely, has a team of 20 people in Colombia and has been operating in the country for years, which will further consolidate Lleida.net's operation in the region.

Contact:

The Paloma Project
Media, rpl@thepalomaproject.com  
+356-7946-7486

