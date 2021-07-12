PowerBand Continues to Deliver Significant Growth in June 2021

PowerBand Solutions' DRIVRZ™ products delivered 31% month-over-month revenue growth in June 2021TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) (" PowerBand ", " PBX " or the " Company "), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is pleased to announce that the Company's June 2021 financial results demonstrate continuation of robust month-over-month growth, positioning the Company for another strong quarter.

Growth continues to be strong as lease originations have increased to 216 in June 2021 from 69 in December 2020. The Company has now onboarded 468 dealers since inception, including 51 new dealer agreements that were signed in June 2021. A robust sales funnel is well positioned to onboard more dealers throughout 2021 and into 2022. DRIVRZ is targeting two originations per dealer, per month by year-end 2021. Jon Lamb, DRIVRZ Financial CEO stated - "Momentum is strong as we continue to scale the business and we see an inventory replenishment cycle in coming months that should drive step changes in our sales trajectory. We are focused on onboarding new dealers and dealer groups, improving on sales volumes and engaging OEMs to secure captive formations."

The closing of the most recent CDN $12.8 million brokered private placement, with Desjardins Capital Markets and Scotiabank acting as co-lead agents, allows PowerBand to accelerate the rollout of its North American business strategy. These funds will enable Powerband to continue executing on key strategic growth initiatives of its other two business segments, DrivrzXchange and DrivrzLane. DrivrzXchange is a unique auction and sales platform that combines wholesale, retail, and consumer sales into a single source. DrivrzXchange is currently in pilot in NW Arkansas and Nashville and will expand into additional U.S. markets in the coming months. DrivrzLane is a digital retail solution connecting consumers, dealers, and finance sources online. Development continues with a target launch by September 2021. These two business segments are expected to contribute to revenue and earnings starting in 2022.