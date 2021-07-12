checkAd

Arch Therapeutics Completes Leadership Team with Appointment of Dan Yrigoyen as Vice President of Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Medical Industry Veteran with Proven Track Record to Drive Commercialization Effort

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced that Dan Yrigoyen has joined the organization as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Yrigoyen will lead the Company’s national commercialization effort with a focus on revenue generation and channel development.

Mr. Yrigoyen has over 25 years of healthcare experience with a proven track record of driving business growth. Mr. Yrigoyen’s capabilities span a broad range of activities with expertise in the areas of new product launches, business process development, sales strategy, revenue generation and growth, metrics-driven performance management, and strategic partnership development. Most recently, Mr. Yrigoyen served as Vice President, Sales & Channel Distribution for Medela, Inc., a global medical device company. Prior to that, he served as General Manager and led both domestic and international commercial initiatives at Hollister, Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of healthcare products. Mr. Yrigoyen graduated with an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. 

Terrence W. Norchi, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arch Therapeutics, said, “After an extensive nationwide search, I am pleased to welcome Dan as the critical last piece of the new leadership team at Arch Therapeutics. His extensive medical device and wound care background and his notable accomplishments in commercial sales uniquely position him to drive our immediate and ongoing commercialization efforts. Dan is an outstanding addition to the organization, and I am confident he will provide strong leadership and results.”

Mr. Yrigoyen commented, “I am beyond excited to join the leadership team at Arch Therapeutics. As an industry veteran, I know AC5’s self-assembling peptide technology is a truly unique solution that outclasses the competition. I look forward to working with the entire team to build a world-class commercial organization capable of driving adoption and long-term revenue growth of both Dermal Sciences and Biosurgery products.”

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G, AC5-V and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.1,2

