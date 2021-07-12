checkAd

Imperial to hold 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 13:55  |  17   |   |   

(TSE:IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, July 30, following the company’s second quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial’s covering analysts.

Please click here [https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k22sqghu] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors.

Source: Imperial

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imperial to hold 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call (TSE:IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, July 30, following the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Today
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste