Aptinyx to Participate in William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of nervous system disorders, today announced that Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in the Updates in Neuropysch panel discussion at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on Thursday, July 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to view on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com and will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.