Everbridge Announces Successful Deployment of National Public Warning System for The United Kingdom (UK) to Protect Over 100 Million Residents and Visitors

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced that the company successfully deployed its Public Warning Cell Broadcast technology within three of the largest Mobile Network Operators in the United Kingdom, as a key technology component of the UK Government’s first-ever, nationwide emergency alerting system, planned for rollout later this year.

The system allows the government to reach people quickly during national emergencies such as public health crises, terror attacks, industrial incidents, earthquakes, and flooding. Powered by Everbridge’s industry-leading Public Warning technology, the UK Emergency Alert system will target mobile phones of residents and visitors present in the area impacted by an emergency. Everbridge contracts with mobile network operators EE – part of the British Telecommunications (BT Group), O2, and Three, represent the majority of UK mobile subscribers, and a population of over 65 million residents and 35 million annual visitors.

As UK Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt explained in an official statement, “The Emergency Alerts service will be a vital tool in helping us to better respond to emergencies, both nationally and locally. The concept was used to good effect during the pandemic when we asked people, via text message, to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. This new system builds on that capability and will allow us to more quickly and effectively get life-saving messages to people across the UK.”

Everbridge Public Warning, in partnership with three of the country’s largest mobile network operators, was used to complete two recent successful UK trials, the first in East Suffolk, the second in Reading. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Everbridge rapidly deployed the emergency alert system in under 100 days.

“The UK Government presented a challenge to deploy Cell Broadcast technology in a short timeframe in response to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Nazirali Rajvani, Director of Architecture, Solutions & Analysis at British Telecommunications. “We partnered with Everbridge to provide a trusted and proven world-class solution which was already in use in several other countries.”