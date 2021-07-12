checkAd

Everbridge Announces Successful Deployment of National Public Warning System for The United Kingdom (UK) to Protect Over 100 Million Residents and Visitors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 13:58  |  22   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the company successfully deployed its Public Warning Cell Broadcast technology within three of the largest Mobile Network Operators in the United Kingdom, as a key technology component of the UK Government’s first-ever, nationwide emergency alerting system, planned for rollout later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005429/en/

Everbridge Announces Successful Deployment of National Public Warning System for The United Kingdom (UK) to Protect Over 100 Million Residents and Visitors

Everbridge Announces Successful Deployment of National Public Warning System for The United Kingdom (UK) to Protect Over 100 Million Residents and Visitors

The system allows the government to reach people quickly during national emergencies such as public health crises, terror attacks, industrial incidents, earthquakes, and flooding. Powered by Everbridge’s industry-leading Public Warning technology, the UK Emergency Alert system will target mobile phones of residents and visitors present in the area impacted by an emergency. Everbridge contracts with mobile network operators EE – part of the British Telecommunications (BT Group), O2, and Three, represent the majority of UK mobile subscribers, and a population of over 65 million residents and 35 million annual visitors.

As UK Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt explained in an official statement, “The Emergency Alerts service will be a vital tool in helping us to better respond to emergencies, both nationally and locally. The concept was used to good effect during the pandemic when we asked people, via text message, to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. This new system builds on that capability and will allow us to more quickly and effectively get life-saving messages to people across the UK.”

Everbridge Public Warning, in partnership with three of the country’s largest mobile network operators, was used to complete two recent successful UK trials, the first in East Suffolk, the second in Reading. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Everbridge rapidly deployed the emergency alert system in under 100 days.

“The UK Government presented a challenge to deploy Cell Broadcast technology in a short timeframe in response to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Nazirali Rajvani, Director of Architecture, Solutions & Analysis at British Telecommunications. “We partnered with Everbridge to provide a trusted and proven world-class solution which was already in use in several other countries.”

Seite 1 von 5
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everbridge Announces Successful Deployment of National Public Warning System for The United Kingdom (UK) to Protect Over 100 Million Residents and Visitors Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the company successfully deployed its Public Warning Cell Broadcast technology within three of the largest Mobile Network Operators in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Today
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Everbridge Announces Partnership with Global Solutions Aggregator Tech Data to Drive Critical Event Management (CEM) Adoption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21K-12 Schools Increasingly Adopt Everbridge’s School Safety Software to Protect Students, Staff, And Faculty in Crisis Situations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21Everbridge Wins 2021 Platinum Govies Award from Security Today Magazine in the Security & Risk Intelligence Category
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten