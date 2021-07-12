checkAd

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Matthew Ruth as Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

  • Mr. Ruth led the highly successful launch and commercialization of the first FDA-approved nasal naloxone spray to treat opioid overdose

  • He joins Opiant at a time when the Company is developing and moving towards potential commercialization of OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, a novel investigational treatment for opioid overdose

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced the appointment of Matthew Ruth as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Ruth brings significant commercial experience to Opiant, including leading the highly successful launch and commercialization of the first nasal naloxone spray approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to treat opioid overdose. Mr. Ruth will begin his employment with Opiant effective today and report directly to Dr. Roger Crystal, President and CEO.

“We welcome Matt's highly relevant commercial leadership, insights and expertise as we continue to progress our lead candidate OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, through development for the treatment of opioid overdose," said Dr. Crystal. “I look forward to working with Matt in his new role as we pursue our mission to deliver new medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose.”

OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, is in development as a potent, rapid-onset, long-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid overdose. It is designed as a rescue medication that could be especially useful in treating overdose by high-potency synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.

"With its development of the first FDA-approved naloxone nasal spray, Opiant helped transform the emergency treatment of opioid overdose, and I believe the company is positioned to make even further impact at a time when overdoses from potent illicit synthetic opioids are rampant in America," said Mr. Ruth. "I look forward to joining the team to build a commercial organization that will deliver on this promise and advance Opiant’s mission in addictions and drug overdose."

From 2015 until 2019, Mr. Ruth was responsible for building out the U.S. Operational, Commercial, Government Affairs and Medical Affairs team in preparation for the launch and commercialization of a branded nasal naloxone spray.

Prior to his work in the opioid overdose space, Mr. Ruth was Chief Operating Officer for RightCare Solutions, a medical technology company, where he built their commercial infrastructure and was instrumental in building a revenue stream that enabled their acquisition by NaviHealth in 2015.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Matthew Ruth as Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Ruth led the highly successful launch and commercialization of the first FDA-approved nasal naloxone spray to treat opioid overdoseHe joins Opiant at a time when the Company is developing and moving towards potential commercialization of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus