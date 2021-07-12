Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Matthew Ruth as Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Ruth led the highly successful launch and commercialization of the first FDA-approved nasal naloxone spray to treat opioid overdose





He joins Opiant at a time when the Company is developing and moving towards potential commercialization of OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, a novel investigational treatment for opioid overdose



SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced the appointment of Matthew Ruth as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Ruth brings significant commercial experience to Opiant, including leading the highly successful launch and commercialization of the first nasal naloxone spray approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to treat opioid overdose. Mr. Ruth will begin his employment with Opiant effective today and report directly to Dr. Roger Crystal, President and CEO.

“We welcome Matt's highly relevant commercial leadership, insights and expertise as we continue to progress our lead candidate OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, through development for the treatment of opioid overdose," said Dr. Crystal. “I look forward to working with Matt in his new role as we pursue our mission to deliver new medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose.”

OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, is in development as a potent, rapid-onset, long-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid overdose. It is designed as a rescue medication that could be especially useful in treating overdose by high-potency synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.

"With its development of the first FDA-approved naloxone nasal spray, Opiant helped transform the emergency treatment of opioid overdose, and I believe the company is positioned to make even further impact at a time when overdoses from potent illicit synthetic opioids are rampant in America," said Mr. Ruth. "I look forward to joining the team to build a commercial organization that will deliver on this promise and advance Opiant’s mission in addictions and drug overdose."

From 2015 until 2019, Mr. Ruth was responsible for building out the U.S. Operational, Commercial, Government Affairs and Medical Affairs team in preparation for the launch and commercialization of a branded nasal naloxone spray.



Prior to his work in the opioid overdose space, Mr. Ruth was Chief Operating Officer for RightCare Solutions, a medical technology company, where he built their commercial infrastructure and was instrumental in building a revenue stream that enabled their acquisition by NaviHealth in 2015.