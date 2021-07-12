PolyPid Strengthens Executive Team, Appointing Dr. Anthony Senagore as Senior Medical Director

In his position, Dr. Senagore will be responsible for developing PolyPid’s medical infrastructure in the United States, and will contribute to the Company's NDA submission, approval and commercial launch of its lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , a novel drug product candidate designed to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs) by providing local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Senagore to the PolyPid team as we continue to advance toward commercialization of D-PLEX 100 ,” stated Amir Weisberg, CEO of PolyPid. “With near-term clinical and regulatory milestones ahead, Dr. Senagore’s experience as a practicing surgeon and biopharmaceutical innovator, as well as his unique understanding of the budgeting process of hospital systems, will prove invaluable to our pursuit to reduce the clinical and financial burden of surgical site infections.”

Anthony J. Senagore, M.D., is a colorectal surgeon with a long track record of academic surgery practice and significant experience in healthcare start-up companies. He has served as Professor of Surgery at several prestigious academic medical centers, including University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Central Michigan University College of Medicine, the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and Spectrum Health/Michigan State University. Dr. Senagore has experience with payment policy and health care economics with service on the AMA/CMA Relative Value Update Committee for 16 years and as Chair of the Practicing Physicians Advisory Committee for the Centers for Medicaid Services. In addition, Dr. Senagore has edited five textbooks in colon and rectal surgery and authored over 230 peer-reviewed publications and 25 textbook chapters.