HCI Group Declares Q3 2021 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 14:00   

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, software development, and real estate, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 20, 2021.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:
Rachel Swansiger, Esq.
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-3206
rswansiger@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:
Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 386-6332
jordan@gatewayir.com





