checkAd

INmune Bio, Inc. Announces First Patient Treated with NK cell priming “pseudokine” INKmune in High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

First-in-human open label Phase 1 study of INKmune will assess safety and tolerability and multiple measures of clinical activity and response in high-risk MDS patients

Boca Raton, FL, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that the first patient has been treated in the company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of its Natural Killer (NK) cell priming platform, INKmune, as a potential treatment for high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

MDS is a serious hematopoietic stem cell disorder in which patients have functionally defective NK cells and the level of dysfunction is predictive of overall survival. Approximately one-third of MDS cases progress to acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). Current treatments, including chemotherapy and bone marrow/stem cell transplantation, have varying degrees of success, and there is no known cure for MDS.       

“My colleagues and I have shown previously that the level of NK function in MDS patients is predictive of overall survival,” said Dr. Lowdell PhD, chief scientific officer of INmune Bio. “The translation of 15 years of laboratory research into a patient treatment which could enhance the low-level NK activity in patients with poor prognosis to the higher level of those with better overall survival, and hopefully change the course of their disease, is  tremendously exciting. In the lab we have shown that INKmune binds to multiple NK receptors and initiates the activation of over 3000 genes associated with function, trafficking, proliferation and survival.  No single cytokine in our hands has such broad, physiological effects, which has inspired us to refer to INKmune as a pseudokine.”

“The initiation of patient treatments in this trial is a significant milestone for our company as it is the first to study our INKmune platform in a formal clinical setting,” stated RJ Tesi, M.D., chief executive officer of INmune Bio. “It is widely understood that dysfunctional NK cells in cancer patients fail to eradicate residual disease after chemotherapy, leading to relapse and poor outcomes. We have shown that by delivering tumor-specific activating signals to NK cells with INKmune, we can initiate autologous tumor killing and this is our first opportunity to test this in MDS patients. We believe INKmune holds promise in solid tumor cancers as well and to that end, we are planning to initiate a second trial, in ovarian cancer soon.”   

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INmune Bio, Inc. Announces First Patient Treated with NK cell priming “pseudokine” INKmune in High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) First-in-human open label Phase 1 study of INKmune will assess safety and tolerability and multiple measures of clinical activity and response in high-risk MDS patientsBoca Raton, FL, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus