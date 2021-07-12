INmune Bio, Inc. Announces First Patient Treated with NK cell priming “pseudokine” INKmune in High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

Boca Raton, FL, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that the first patient has been treated in the company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of its Natural Killer (NK) cell priming platform, INKmune, as a potential treatment for high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

MDS is a serious hematopoietic stem cell disorder in which patients have functionally defective NK cells and the level of dysfunction is predictive of overall survival. Approximately one-third of MDS cases progress to acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). Current treatments, including chemotherapy and bone marrow/stem cell transplantation, have varying degrees of success, and there is no known cure for MDS.

“My colleagues and I have shown previously that the level of NK function in MDS patients is predictive of overall survival,” said Dr. Lowdell PhD, chief scientific officer of INmune Bio. “The translation of 15 years of laboratory research into a patient treatment which could enhance the low-level NK activity in patients with poor prognosis to the higher level of those with better overall survival, and hopefully change the course of their disease, is tremendously exciting. In the lab we have shown that INKmune binds to multiple NK receptors and initiates the activation of over 3000 genes associated with function, trafficking, proliferation and survival. No single cytokine in our hands has such broad, physiological effects, which has inspired us to refer to INKmune as a pseudokine.”

“The initiation of patient treatments in this trial is a significant milestone for our company as it is the first to study our INKmune platform in a formal clinical setting,” stated RJ Tesi, M.D., chief executive officer of INmune Bio. “It is widely understood that dysfunctional NK cells in cancer patients fail to eradicate residual disease after chemotherapy, leading to relapse and poor outcomes. We have shown that by delivering tumor-specific activating signals to NK cells with INKmune, we can initiate autologous tumor killing and this is our first opportunity to test this in MDS patients. We believe INKmune holds promise in solid tumor cancers as well and to that end, we are planning to initiate a second trial, in ovarian cancer soon.”