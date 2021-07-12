Tattooed Chef to Launch in Kroger Stores Nationwide

Pizzas, Entrée Bowls, and Vegetables Will Be Available in Approximately 1,800 Kroger Stores Nationally By September

PARAMOUNT, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant based foods, today announced it expects to launch its branded products across multiple categories in approximately 1,800 Kroger stores nationwide later this summer.



By September, shoppers can find a variety of Tattooed Chef’s plant based offerings including pizzas, entrée bowls, and vegetables in nearly every Kroger. A total of 12 SKU’s will be rolled out nationally: