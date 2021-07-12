checkAd

Tattooed Chef to Launch in Kroger Stores Nationwide

Pizzas, Entrée Bowls, and Vegetables Will Be Available in Approximately 1,800 Kroger Stores Nationally By September

PARAMOUNT, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant based foods, today announced it expects to launch its branded products across multiple categories in approximately 1,800 Kroger stores nationwide later this summer.

By September, shoppers can find a variety of Tattooed Chef’s plant based offerings including pizzas, entrée bowls, and vegetables in nearly every Kroger. A total of 12 SKU’s will be rolled out nationally:

  • Plant Based 2 Cheese Pizza: A cauliflower crust covered in a tomato sauce and topped with a blanket of vegan cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) – 12 oz
  • Plant Based Vegetable Pizza: Roasted zucchini, eggplant, red onions, bell peppers with melted vegan cheeses (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) – 12 oz
  • Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza: A crispy cauliflower crust in a tangy sauce, with mozzarella shred and provolone cheeses (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN) – 17 oz
  • Cauliflower Crust Pizza Plant Based Pepperoni: With plant based pepperoni and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN) – 17 oz
  • Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl: Creamy cheddar cheese sauce over cauliflower florets topped with panko breadcrumbs (VEGETARIAN)
  • Cauliflower Pizza Bowl with Plant Based Pepperoni: Cauliflower florets tossed with pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese, topped with plant-based pepperoni (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN)
  • Veggie Hemp Bowl: Sweet potatoes, kale, chickpeas, and hemp seeds served over riced cauliflower and red quinoa with a turmeric and almond butter dressing (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)
  • Buddha Bowl: Sweet potatoes, kale, and chili coated chickpeas served over riced cauliflower with creamy tahini sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)
  • Plant Based Burrito Bowl: Cilantro rice mixed with riced cauliflower, plant-based “beef,” roasted corn, and black beans tossed in a jalapeno crema (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)
  • Enchilada Bowl: A corn tortilla layered in-between riced cauliflower, black beans, and vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN)
  • Mexican Style Street Corn: Roasted corn off the cob coated in a sauce made with sour cream, chili powder and a dash of lime and topped with cotija cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN)
  • Gochujang Chow Mein: Zucchini noodles, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, green beans, and edamame in a spicy red chili gochujang sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Kroger which demonstrates our ability to expand Tattooed Chef’s distribution into conventional grocery,” said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef. “Kroger is one of the largest food retailers in the United States and we are excited to offer consumers more access to our innovative portfolio of plant based products.”

