LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces Senior Management Addition

Amanda Bailes, a senior executive in accounting and finance with 20 years of experience in public and private industry accounting, has been hired as Senior Automotive Controller of LMP. Ms. Bailes will be responsible for directing and coordinating all dealership accounting operational functions, managing the accumulation and consolidation of all financial data necessary for reporting accurate and timely business results, and will manage the Company’s Human Resources Department. Prior to joining the Company, Mrs. Bailes was Chief Financial Officer of Mustang Holdings, Inc. from 2012 to 2021. Between 2007 and 2012, Mrs. Bailes was Comptroller, Corporate Secretary/Treasurer of Smith Company Motor Cars. Prior to 2007, Ms. Bailes was a manager with the accounting firm of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP. Ms. Bailes is a Certified Public Accountant and has a BSBA in Accounting from West Virginia University and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Employee Relations from Marshall University in West Virginia.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) (“LMP” or the “Company”), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today Announced Senior Management Addition.

Robert Bellaflores, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer commented, “I would like to welcome Mrs. Bailes to the LMP accounting team. LMP plans to continue to promote and recruit best of breed talent within our organization as well as externally in these record setting times, while maintaining operational excellence and impressive earnings growth.”

Mrs. Bailes will assume the role of Senior Automotive Controller effective July 19, 2021 and report directly to Mr. Bellaflores.

