checkAd

MJardin Group Announces Suspension of Activities at Warman Facility and Launches Sales and Investment Solicitation Process for both Canadian and US Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

DENVER and TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or the “Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced that it has decided to suspend construction and certain business activities at the Company’s Warman facility (“Warman” or the “Facility”), effective July 12, 2021. Additionally, the Company has announced that, as a part of its previously announced restructuring engagement with Restructur Advisors (“RA”), it has launched a Sales and Investment Solicitation Process (“SISP”) relating to the Company, and all its Canadian and US assets.

Warman Suspension

In response to market conditions, the Company is placing Warman into care and maintenance until further notice. The Company will keep the Facility’s Health Canada licensing in place and retains the option, at the Company’s sole discretion, to take the Facility out of care and maintenance or if circumstances require, completely shut down Warman. The suspension of ongoing construction and certain business activities at Warman required the Company to terminate seventeen (17) employees in Canada and the United States and will enable the Company to preserve cashflow while it facilitates the SISP. The Company remains in constant dialogue with its business partners at Warman, as it works to identify potential transactions in respect of the Facility.

SISP Process

Further to the Company’s April 30, 2021 press release announcing the formation of a special committee of independent members of the board of directors (the “Special Committee”), the Special Committee has recommended that MJardin conduct a formal, wide ranging SISP in order to identify all potential options to maximize value for all of the Company’s stakeholders. In response, RA, with the Company’s management team, commenced the SISP on or about July 12, 2021, seeking expressions of interest, in any combination, in respect of the Company, its assets, and the Company’s CSE listing. All interested parties are invited to contact:

Blair Jordan at Restructur Advisors: blair.jordan@restructuradvisors.com; and
Ben Powell at MJardin: ben.powell@mjardin.com

The data and diligence phase of the SISP is currently expected to conclude on August 12, 2021 – interested parties are encouraged to make contact as soon as possible.

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group’s mission is to set the standard for successful ownership of assets in the cannabis industry. Our founders spent a decade refining cultivation methodology, collecting and implementing data driven standards and designing state of the art facilities. Today, MJardin Group owns multiple operations in Canada, supplying the market with premium products. MJardin Group is publicly listed on the CSE (MJAR) and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Denver, Colorado.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MJardin Group Announces Suspension of Activities at Warman Facility and Launches Sales and Investment Solicitation Process for both Canadian and US Assets DENVER and TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or the “Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced that it has decided to suspend construction and certain …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus