Cidara Therapeutics Presents New Analyses from Multiple Rezafungin Studies at ECCMID 2021

Oral presentation shows clinical data demonstrating clearance of infection in initial days of treatment of candidemia following one dose of rezafungin compared to multiple daily doses of standard of care

Three additional presentations to highlight areas of unmet medical needs to improve treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced new analyses from multiple studies of rezafungin, Cidara’s novel, once-weekly echinocandin, under investigation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis and prevention of invasive fungal infections, at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID). Cidara’s oral presentation discusses new efficacy data from a sub-analysis of the previously completed STRIVE Phase 2 trial. The scientific program includes three e-Posters on rezafungin and real world echinocandin use.

“We are excited to present data, including new analyses from the STRIVE Phase 2 clinical trial, that reinforce rezafungin’s potential as a therapy for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis,” said Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer of Cidara. “We look forward to corroborating the results of our Phase 2 STRIVE program in our ongoing Phase 3 RESTORE trial in which we are testing whether the once-weekly, high front-loaded dosing of rezafungin can result in improved patient outcomes versus the daily dosing of standard of care. We are making significant progress in advancing the ReSTORE trial, with top-line data expected by the end of 2021.”

Alex Soriano, M.D., Ph.D., chief of infectious diseases service, University of Barcelona, added, “There are significant shortcomings related to the current standards of care for fungal infections, defined by high rates of morbidity and mortality, and limited efficacy and therapeutic options, that do not meet the needs of patients. Importantly, if we can clear infections faster, we may be able to improve patient outcomes. Therefore, these data demonstrating significant reduction in time to negative blood culture compared to caspofungin underscore the potential impact of rezafungin on the candidemia and invasive candidiasis treatment landscape, and I look forward to seeing the Phase 3 results later this year.”

