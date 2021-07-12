checkAd

Sientra Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced that Andy Schmidt has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective immediately. As a key member of Sientra’s executive leadership team, Mr. Schmidt will lead the Company’s financial operations.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome a strong leader like Andy to the Sientra team. His experience with growth-oriented public companies will be invaluable as we work towards expanding our market share and advancing the art of plastic surgery,” said Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra. “We are fortunate to have a strong finance team, and now a smooth transition plan in place that enables us to take the next stride forward in the advancement of our breast products and financial performance.”

Mr. Schmidt brings to Sientra more than 20 years of financial leadership experience and has successfully directed the financial, M & A and capital market strategies of numerous publicly held companies. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Guardion Health Sciences, a Nasdaq-listed company focused on clinical nutrition, diagnostics, and medical devices. During his tenure at Guardion, Mr. Schmidt was part of a team that raised $35 million and also restored the Companies Nasdaq listing compliance. Previously, he served as the CFO of Iteris, Inc., a publicly traded global technology company. With a focus on internal and external strategic development and execution, Mr. Schmidt accelerated growth and achieved record stock performance. Prior, he was the CFO of publicly traded Smith Micro Software, Inc. and Genius Products, Inc. Earlier, he served in financial leadership roles with Peregrine Systems and Mad Catz Interactive.

“I am thrilled to join one of the fastest growing medical aesthetics company in the U.S.,” said Mr. Schmidt. “I look forward to work with the team to accelerate Sientra’s growth and support its goal to be a top two breast implant company in two years.”

Mr. Schmidt received a Master of Science in Accountancy from San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas, Austin, TX. His honors include two academic awards / scholarships and a full athletic scholarship. In swimming, he earned All-America status, won the U.S. National Championship, and served as a member of the USA National Swimming Team.

