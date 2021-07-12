OPKO Health Licenses Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Platform to CAMP4 Therapeutics

Under the terms of the agreement, OPKO will receive an upfront payment and shares of CAMP4. In addition, OPKO will be eligible to receive up to $93.5 million and additional shares upon the achievement of certain development and sales milestones for products developed from this technology and associated intellectual property. CAMP4 will also pay OPKO double-digit royalties on product sales.

MIAMI, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced it has entered into an exclusive worldwide agreement with privately held CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (CAMP4) for the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics utilizing the AntagoNAT technology, an oligonucleotide platform developed under OPKO CURNA. AntagoNATs are oligonucleotide compounds that target non-coding natural antisense transcripts leading to an upregulation of a desired functional protein. CAMP4 has prioritized OPKO’s lead AntagoNAT compound to progress into clinical trials for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.

“We are delighted to enter into this licensing agreement to accelerate the development and commercialization of potential disease-modifying therapeutics. With a clear focus on therapeutics that restore healthy gene expression, CAMP4 has the expertise to advance our Dravet syndrome compound through the necessary patient trials. This agreement validates our technology and allows OPKO to focus resources on other areas of our business. We continue to seek license opportunities to monetize and leverage our early-stage assets,” said Phillip Frost, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OPKO.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, Dravet syndrome is a rare, drug-resistant epilepsy that begins in the first year of life in an otherwise healthy infant. It is estimated that 1-in-20,000 to 1-in-40,000 individuals have Dravet syndrome. Most cases are due to SCN1A gene mutations and most children develop varying degrees of neurodevelopmental disability.

CAMP4 is pioneering a novel approach to programmable therapeutics that combines a deep understanding of regulatory RNA and gene expression with a complementary and customizable oligonucleotide modality. The company’s RNA Actuating Platform’s proprietary insights enable drug discovery and development that aims to harness the power of RNA to upregulate the expression of genes and unlock the potential to create treatments for hundreds of diseases affecting millions of patients.