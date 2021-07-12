checkAd

Allena Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Clinical Development Programs

-ALLN-346 successfully completes Phase 1b safety study; on track to start two Phase 2a studies in Q3 2021 with initial data expected in Q4 2021-

-Reloxaliase advancing in URIROX-2 Pivotal Phase 3 study; revised interim analysis now targeted for Q1 2022-

NEWTON, Mass., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today provided progress updates on its clinical programs: ALLN-346, a first-in-class, oral urate degrading enzyme in development for the treatment of patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and reloxaliase (ALLN-177), a first-in-class, oral oxalate degrading enzyme in development for the treatment of patients with enteric hyperoxaluria.

ALLN-346: Phase 1b Study Results and Planned Phase 2A Program

ALLN-346 is an investigational first-in-class, non-absorbed, orally administered enzyme for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout, a metabolic disorder characterized by high systemic levels of uric acid that can lead to several complications, including arthritis, kidney stones, and chronic kidney disease.

The Company recently completed a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of ALLN-346. The study included 18 healthy volunteers, who received either ALLN-346 or placebo (2:1 randomization) for seven days. There were two cohorts consisting of nine subjects each, with the first receiving three capsules of ALLN-346 three times daily, and the second receiving five capsules of ALLN-346 three times daily. ALLN-346 was well tolerated with no evidence of systemic absorption, as confirmed by an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Evaluation of clinical and laboratory parameters revealed no significant safety signals and no serious adverse events were reported.

As previously reported, the Company is preparing to initiate two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a studies to obtain initial bioactivity data and additional safety data for ALLN-346 in patients with hyperuricemia and gout during the third quarter of 2021. Initial results from the Phase 2a program are expected during the fourth quarter of 2021.

An inpatient study (Study 201) is planned to initially enroll 12 patients with hyperuricemia randomized (2:1) to receive either five capsules of ALLN-346 or matching placebo three times daily during a one-week treatment period. Key bioactivity endpoints will include serum uric acid level, 24-hour urine uric acid level, and renal clearance of uric acid. Following evaluation of the data from the initial 12 patients, the Company will make a determination regarding potentially extending the study to include up to an additional 12 patients, either to obtain additional data at the five-capsule, three-times-daily dose, or to evaluate a different dose.

