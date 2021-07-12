checkAd

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

PR N°C3018C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jul 05, 2021 to Jul 09, 2021

AMSTERDAM – Jul 12, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Jul 05, 2021 to Jul 09, 2021 (the “Period”), of 237,417 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 31.5812 and for an overall price of EUR 7,497,910.35.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Jul 05, 2021 47,000 31.6896 1,489,411.20 XPAR
Jul 06, 2021 46,440 31.7227 1,473,202.19 XPAR
Jul 07, 2021 46,816 31.9617 1,496,318.95 XPAR
Jul 08, 2021 47,822 30.8871 1,477,082.90 XPAR
Jul 09, 2021 49,339 31.6564 1,561,895.12 XPAR
Total for Period 237,417 31.5812 7,497,910.35  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 8,230,124 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton        
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program PR N°C3018C STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jul 05, 2021 to Jul 09, 2021 AMSTERDAM – Jul 12, 2021 - STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus