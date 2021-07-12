STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

AMSTERDAM – Jul 12, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Jul 05, 2021 to Jul 09, 2021 (the “Period”), of 237,417 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 31.5812 and for an overall price of EUR 7,497,910.35.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code) Jul 05, 2021 47,000 31.6896 1,489,411.20 XPAR Jul 06, 2021 46,440 31.7227 1,473,202.19 XPAR Jul 07, 2021 46,816 31.9617 1,496,318.95 XPAR Jul 08, 2021 47,822 30.8871 1,477,082.90 XPAR Jul 09, 2021 49,339 31.6564 1,561,895.12 XPAR Total for Period 237,417 31.5812 7,497,910.35

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 8,230,124 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the Company’s issued share capital.



In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website ( https://investors.st.com/buyback-program ).

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

