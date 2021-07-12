Eargo Applauds Biden Administration Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy

Mr. Gormsen continued, “The Executive Order states that: ‘Hearing aids are so expensive that only 14% of the approximately 48 million Americans with hearing loss use them. On average, they cost more than $5,000 per pair, and those costs are often not covered by health insurance. A major driver of the expense is that consumers must get them from a doctor or a specialist, even though experts agree that medical evaluation is not necessary. Rather, this requirement serves only as red tape and a barrier to more companies selling hearing aids. The four largest hearing aid manufacturers now control 84% of the market.’ Eargo’s mission is to increase consumer access to high quality, virtually invisible hearing solutions with telecare support for life from a licensed hearing professional at approximately half the cost of hearing aids purchased at traditional U.S. based audiology clinics. As a pioneer in bringing a vertically integrated telecare experience to hearing, we firmly believe in the importance of support by licensed hearing professionals, positioning us well to lead the disruption of this large and underpenetrated market as more consumers realize there is simply a better, more efficient way to solve for hearing loss. While the specifics of the proposed legislation are still pending, Eargo has since inception been providing the type of consumer-friendly hearing care experience the industry needs.”

