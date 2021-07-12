checkAd

DSS’s Impact BioMedical Announces Second US Patent Issued for its Proprietary Equivir Compound

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), today announced it was issued a patent (Patent # 11,033,528) on June 15, 2021, from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its proprietary compound Equivir. This is a follow-up to the release on April 6, 2021, for the allowance of this patent. The compound has displayed positive pre-clinical results that reduce the risk and/or severity attributable to viral infections, specifically Ebola and Rhinovirus.

This patent is the second issued to Impact BioMedical for Equivir; the first (Patent # 10,383,842) was issued August 20, 2019, with claims directed to a method of limiting the occurrence of, reducing the risk or severity of, or treating influenza infection.

“This is the second patent for Equivir and expands Impact BioMedical’s intellectual properties in this area,” said Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “We are seeking a third patent for Equivir, with the hope of expanding its potential in a variety of antiviral applications and providing long-term value.”

Mr. Chan Heng Fai, the Chairman of Document Security Systems, who owns Impact BioMedical, said that today’s announcement highlights Equivir’s potential versatility. “We are pleased to receive this second patent and are excited to explore the potential and long-term impact that Equivir can have on the way we treat and defend against these viruses.”

Equivir is believed to function by impeding a virus’s ability to infect and replicate in host cells. Taken much like a multivitamin, Equivir was specifically designed for ease of rapid accessibility and deployment. Pre-clinical in-vitro success showed Equivir is potentially useful for pandemics and viral outbreaks against SARS-COV2, Influenza, Ebola, Cholera, and Rhinovirus.

Ebola, also known as Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) or Ebola Hemorrhagic fever (EHF), is a rare but severe and often fatal illness in humans, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Ebola has a death rate of up to 90 percent, according to the World Health Organization. Rhinovirus is the most common viral infectious agent in humans and is the predominant cause of the common cold.

“Equivir is designed to address emerging viral epidemics and pandemics. This latest patent will support our research to explore Equivir as a deployable strategic defense for a broad spectrum of viral infections,” said Daryl Thompson, Impact BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives and founder of advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC ("GRDG"). Impact BioLife is a wholly owned subsidiary of Impact BioMedical.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSS’s Impact BioMedical Announces Second US Patent Issued for its Proprietary Equivir Compound ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Impact BioMedical Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), today announced it was issued a patent (Patent # 11,033,528) on June 15, 2021, from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus