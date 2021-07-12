DSS’s Impact BioMedical Announces Second US Patent Issued for its Proprietary Equivir Compound

This patent is the second issued to Impact BioMedical for Equivir; the first (Patent # 10,383,842) was issued August 20, 2019, with claims directed to a method of limiting the occurrence of, reducing the risk or severity of, or treating influenza infection.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), today announced it was issued a patent (Patent # 11,033,528) on June 15, 2021, from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its proprietary compound Equivir. This is a follow-up to the release on April 6, 2021, for the allowance of this patent. The compound has displayed positive pre-clinical results that reduce the risk and/or severity attributable to viral infections, specifically Ebola and Rhinovirus.

“This is the second patent for Equivir and expands Impact BioMedical’s intellectual properties in this area,” said Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “We are seeking a third patent for Equivir, with the hope of expanding its potential in a variety of antiviral applications and providing long-term value.”

Mr. Chan Heng Fai, the Chairman of Document Security Systems, who owns Impact BioMedical, said that today’s announcement highlights Equivir’s potential versatility. “We are pleased to receive this second patent and are excited to explore the potential and long-term impact that Equivir can have on the way we treat and defend against these viruses.”

Equivir is believed to function by impeding a virus’s ability to infect and replicate in host cells. Taken much like a multivitamin, Equivir was specifically designed for ease of rapid accessibility and deployment. Pre-clinical in-vitro success showed Equivir is potentially useful for pandemics and viral outbreaks against SARS-COV2, Influenza, Ebola, Cholera, and Rhinovirus.

Ebola, also known as Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) or Ebola Hemorrhagic fever (EHF), is a rare but severe and often fatal illness in humans, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Ebola has a death rate of up to 90 percent, according to the World Health Organization. Rhinovirus is the most common viral infectious agent in humans and is the predominant cause of the common cold.

“Equivir is designed to address emerging viral epidemics and pandemics. This latest patent will support our research to explore Equivir as a deployable strategic defense for a broad spectrum of viral infections,” said Daryl Thompson, Impact BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives and founder of advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC ("GRDG"). Impact BioLife is a wholly owned subsidiary of Impact BioMedical.