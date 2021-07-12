Alignment Healthcare to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Monday, August 9, 2021

ORANGE, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, will release its 2021 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 607-1669 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7881 for international participants, and referencing participant code 8778115. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.