Kymera Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data on STAT3 Degraders Showing Antitumor Activity in STAT3 Mutant and Wild-Type Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma at 13th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum

Data demonstrate Kymera’s ability to degrade mutant and wild-type STAT3, a traditionally “undruggable” target, and the broad therapeutic potential for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma subtypes with aberrant STAT3 activation

Kymera anticipates IND submission for STAT3 degrader KT-333 in 4Q 2021, and if cleared, initiation of Phase 1 trial in liquid and solid tumors

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced new preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic potential of its STAT3 degraders for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) with aberrant STAT3 activation. The data were featured in a presentation at the virtual 13th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum, taking place from July 8 - 10, 2021 (Abstract 11: Targeting STAT3 with Selective Protein Degraders for the Treatment of PTCL).

Kymera is developing selective STAT3 degraders for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis. STAT3 is a transcription factor activated through a variety of different cytokine and growth factor receptors via Janus kinases (JAKs), as well as through oncogenic fusion proteins and mutations in STAT3 itself. Long considered an “undruggable” target, STAT3 hyperactivation is prominent in numerous liquid and solid tumors, including clinically aggressive lymphomas. Kymera’s STAT3 degraders have been shown to strongly repress cancer cell growth in preclinical models of STAT3-dependent heme malignancies, including subtypes of PTCL such as ALK-positive anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL). Kymera’s lead STAT3 degrader candidate, KT-333, is currently in preclinical development and Kymera plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and, if cleared, initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients thereafter.

“The activity of the STAT3 transcription factor is dysregulated in many cancers, including aggressive hematological malignancies with high unmet medical need,” said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Kymera Therapeutics. “We have demonstrated that our potent and selective STAT3 degraders are able to achieve greater than 90% degradation of mutant as well as wild-type STAT3, resulting in downregulation of STAT3-dependent genes and broad antitumor activity across both T-cell and NK/T-cell subtypes of PTCL. We look forward to completing the preclinical development of KT-333 and filing an IND later this year to enable subsequent initiation of a Phase 1 trial in liquid and solid tumors.”

