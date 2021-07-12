checkAd

BetterLife Provides H1 2021 Progress Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing compounds to treat neurological conditions, announces significant progress in H1 2021.

TD-0148A
BetterLife’s TD-0148A is a second-generation lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”) derivative molecule that has been synthesized using the Company’s own patented manufacturing process. BetterLife believes TD-0148A can mimic the projected therapeutic potential of LSD without causing its undesirable psychoactive dissociative side effects, such as hallucinations. TD-0148A is projected to be developed for treatment of major depressive disorders, a market which is forecast to reach near US$25 billion by 2030, as well as cluster headaches and other neurological disorders.

To date, BetterLife has issued patents on synthesis of TD-0148A for its entirely unique manufacturing process. Neither the product nor process is restricted by controlled substance regulations because LSD or other Schedule 1 drugs are not used. Unlike first-generation psychedelics, which have side effects, TD-0148A can be self-administered, leading to both time and cost savings as it does not have to be ingested at a clinic or in the presence of at least one therapist nor does the patient require going through a four-step treatment model.

In H1-2021, BetterLife achieved the following value catalysts:

  • Scale-up and process development for GMP manufacturing advanced significantly;
  • Execution of agreements with several leading researchers at marquee institutions for preclinical pharmacology and other IND-enabling studies, including:
    • Eurofins Discovery – Pharmacology and safety;
    • University of California San Diego – Comparative in-vitro studies vs LSD;
    • Carlton University – Testing in mouse depression model;
    • ITR Labs – GLP bioavailability and toxicology;
    • Nova Labs- GLP cardiac studies; and
    • SGS – Bioanalytical assays.

Looking forward, BetterLife expects its GMP manufactured material for clinical trials to be completed in H2 2021 with IND filing and conduct of human trials projected for H1 2022.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BetterLife Provides H1 2021 Progress Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing compounds to treat …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus