BetterLife Provides H1 2021 Progress Update

TD-0148A BetterLife’s TD-0148A is a second-generation lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”) derivative molecule that has been synthesized using the Company’s own patented manufacturing process. BetterLife believes TD-0148A can mimic the projected therapeutic potential of LSD without causing its undesirable psychoactive dissociative side effects, such as hallucinations. TD-0148A is projected to be developed for treatment of major depressive disorders, a market which is forecast to reach near US$25 billion by 2030, as well as cluster headaches and other neurological disorders.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing compounds to treat neurological conditions, announces significant progress in H1 2021.

To date, BetterLife has issued patents on synthesis of TD-0148A for its entirely unique manufacturing process. Neither the product nor process is restricted by controlled substance regulations because LSD or other Schedule 1 drugs are not used. Unlike first-generation psychedelics, which have side effects, TD-0148A can be self-administered, leading to both time and cost savings as it does not have to be ingested at a clinic or in the presence of at least one therapist nor does the patient require going through a four-step treatment model.

In H1-2021, BetterLife achieved the following value catalysts:

Scale-up and process development for GMP manufacturing advanced significantly;

Execution of agreements with several leading researchers at marquee institutions for preclinical pharmacology and other IND-enabling studies, including: Eurofins Discovery – Pharmacology and safety; University of California San Diego – Comparative in-vitro studies vs LSD; Carlton University – Testing in mouse depression model; ITR Labs – GLP bioavailability and toxicology; Nova Labs- GLP cardiac studies; and SGS – Bioanalytical assays.



Looking forward, BetterLife expects its GMP manufactured material for clinical trials to be completed in H2 2021 with IND filing and conduct of human trials projected for H1 2022.