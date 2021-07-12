Sotera Health Announces Q2 2021 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results.



To participate in the live call, please dial 1-833-303-1211 if dialing-in from the United States or Canada, or 1-918-922-6527 if dialing-in from other locations. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time using conference ID 4885188. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials may also be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on August 12.