Rizobacter and Marrone Bio Innovations Expand Strategic Alliance to Supply Novel Seed Treatment in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

PERGAMINO, Argentina and DAVIS, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rizobacter -- a subsidiary of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) and a global leader in sustainable solutions for agriculture -- and Marrone Bio (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI) -- an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions -- today announced that Rizonema, a biological seed treatment for nematodes and soil dwelling insects, will be offered for use in row crops in Brazil through an expanded distribution agreement.

Multiple regulatory trials in Brazil have proven the efficacy of Rizonema on key nematode species in soybeans and corn. MBI will continue conducting field trials in the 2021 growing season to expand the product label for use in cotton and to include additional nematodes and soil dwelling insects. During the regulatory submission and review process, MBI and Rizobacter agronomists will continue to educate Brazilian growers on the benefits of biological seed treatments to sustainably control yield-robbing pests.

Pending regulatory approvals, Rizonema could be commercially available as early as the 2023 planting season.

“Rizobacter has made a long-term commitment to bring more sustainable crop solutions to South American farmers, with no compromise on performance,” said Ricardo Yapur, Rizobacter’s chief executive officer. “Working with a biological leader such as MBI is a great way two companies with common goals and complementary expertise can make a lasting impact on farming practices. With this alliance, growers will be able to improve yield and return on investment while taking even greater care of the earth that sustains us all.”

"Brazil is a key market for expansion as we grow globally with our seed treatment solutions,” said MBI Chief Executive Officer Kevin Helash. “In 2023, we are targeting to have 45% of our sales from seed and soil treatments, and 20% of our sales in Latin America. Rizobacter has decades of experience in the Latin American market and is well established in the seed protection market. Their reputation and infrastructure, combined with MBI’s biological expertise and in-market presence, will provide growers and distributors greater value by converting to a more sustainable alternative.”

Disclaimer

