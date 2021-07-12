checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signing Up Host Sites For New York State Community Solar Program

Community-Solar Is A New York State Shared Solar Program Which Offers All Utility Customers The Opportunity To Switch To Solar At No Cost, With Nothing On Their Roof Or Property, And Receive Immediate Savings On Their Electric Bill

New York, New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and had also announced that it is was moving forward with its previously announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today announced that it is partnering with the government and its agencies to target yet another unmet customer base… those people/businesses that do not have the rooftop or other area on their property to house the company’s solar technology infrastructure.

A Community Solar Program consists of one central solar array (rooftop, field, carports etc.) which is virtually connected to ten or more “subscribers”. The energy produced by the array offsets the utility bills of subscribers. Subscribers are often those who aren’t able to install solar panels on their own property for a variety of reasons including: No roof space or shaded roof space; Older roof or incompatible roofing material; Condo/co-op board rules; and/or Municipal zoning codes that are prohibitive of solar technology.

Solar Host Sites are established with a property owner who has the space, and it allows surrounding homeowners/business owners without the requisite space on their own property, to receive a savings on their electric bill due to the excess electricity being sold to the utility from the Host Site.

Community-Solar is a New York State shared solar program which offers all utility customers the opportunity to switch to solar at no cost, with nothing on their roof or property, and receive immediate savings on their electric bill.

Green Rain Solar has been working with New York State; the PSC, NYSERDA, Governor’s Office for the past 10 years, helping pass the Community-Solar legislation. Green Rain Solar Consulting has partnered with the leading roofless community shared solar providers, offering individual customers a seamless transition to automatic monthly savings.

